Infinix is gearing up for the official launch of its GT 20 Pro smartphone in India on May 21. Just ahead of its debut, the company has disclosed crucial details regarding its pricing and hardware specifications. The device, which will be available for purchase on Flipkart, made its initial appearance in Saudi Arabia last month.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor and offers up to 12GB of RAM. A highlight of the device is its 108MP triple rear camera system. Designed with gamers in mind, the phone features a "cyber mecha" aesthetic and includes a specialized X5 Turbo gaming chip.

A press release from the company has announced that the Infinix GT 20 Pro will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India.

The smartphone will be introduced to the Indian market alongside the Infinix GT Book laptop. Flipkart has already created a dedicated webpage to build anticipation for the launch. The Infinix GT 20 Pro, which has a unique LED interface as part of its "cyber mecha" design, was previously launched in Saudi Arabia at a price of SAR 1,299 (approximately Rs. 28,800).

Running on Android 14-based XOS 14, the device features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,436 pixels, supporting up to a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Indian variant will be available in 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM options, with 256GB of standard storage.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro's camera setup includes a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor, accompanied by a 32MP front-facing camera. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

To recall, Infinix has also launched its Note 40 Pro series in India recently, offering budget-friendly options with high-end features. These phones boast impressive specs, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, a smooth 120Hz display, and a powerful 108MP triple rear camera setup.

