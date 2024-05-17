Infinix GT 20 Pro set for May 21 India launch: Key specifications and pricing revealed
Infinix GT 20 Pro with 108MP camera, Dimensity 8200 SoC, and 'cyber mecha' design to be unveiled in India under Rs. 25,000. The smartphone offers 8GB and 12GB RAM options, 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
Infinix is gearing up for the official launch of its GT 20 Pro smartphone in India on May 21. Just ahead of its debut, the company has disclosed crucial details regarding its pricing and hardware specifications. The device, which will be available for purchase on Flipkart, made its initial appearance in Saudi Arabia last month.