Infinix has launched the latest iteration of its gaming-focused GT series in India, the GT 20 Pro 5G with a starting price of ₹24,999. The phone is powered by the MediaTek 8200 Ultimate chipset and will give direct competition to other devices in the sub- ₹25,000 price segment such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Poco X6 Pro and Nothing Phone (2a).

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G price in India:

The latest smartphone from Infinix starts at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and goes up to ₹26,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Infinix is offering an instant discount of ₹2,000 on payments made through ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank or SBI cards, bringing the effective price of the 8GB RAM variant of GT 20 Pro 5G to ₹22,999 and the 256GB RAM variant to ₹24,999.

Moreover, for a limited time, Infinix is offering the smartphone with a gaming kit that includes the GT Mecha case, cooling fan and finger sleeves.

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G specifications:

The Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, which is paired with the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for handling all graphics-intensive tasks.

The smartphone also comes with a dedicated gaming display chip called Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which is touted to improve GPU performance, resolution and lower latency. The latest Infinix smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via the 45W adapter included in the box.

The phone runs on Infinix's own XOS 14 operating system, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Infinix promises 2 years of software updates and an additional year of security patches with this device.

In terms of optics, the GT 20 Pro comes with a triple camera sensor setup including a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor, a 2MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie shooter with an 88.9 field of view (FOV). The smartphone is capable of shooting 4k 60fps video with the rear camera and up to 2k 30fps video with the selfie camera.

