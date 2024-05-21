Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G in India starting at ₹24,999, powered by MediaTek 8200 Ultimate chipset, competing with OnePlus Nord CE 4, Poco X6 Pro, and Nothing Phone (2a).
Infinix has launched the latest iteration of its gaming-focused GT series in India, the GT 20 Pro 5G with a starting price of ₹24,999. The phone is powered by the MediaTek 8200 Ultimate chipset and will give direct competition to other devices in the sub- ₹25,000 price segment such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Poco X6 Pro and Nothing Phone (2a).