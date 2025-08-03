Infinix GT 30 5G+ confirmed to launch in India on 8 August: Expected price, specs and more

Infinix has confirmed that its latest gaming-focused smartphone, the GT 30 5G+, will launch in India on 8 August. The new smartphone comes just a few weeks after Infinix launched its GT 30 Pro smartphone in India with the Cyber Mecha 2.0 design or LED light interface at the back of the device, and the GT 30 5G+ is all set to continue that trend.

Ahead of the official launch of the GT 30 5G+, Infinix has shared a number of key details about the smartphone, including its processor, display, colour options and AI features.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ design and colour options: Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be available in three colour variants: Pulse Green, Cyber Blue and Blade White.

While the Blade White colour variant was also available for the GT 30, the other two options are exclusive to the GT 30 5G+. In the teaser image showcased by Infinix, all three colour options seem to be packing white-coloured LED lights at the back, which is a departure from the GT 30 Pro where one variant had white LED lights while the other one had an RGB lighting setup.

Infinix has confirmed that these lights can be set to three different patterns, ‘breathe’, ‘meteor’ and ‘rhythm’, to customise them for 10+ scenarios like incoming calls, notifications, games and more.

Also coming from the GT 30 Pro is the GT shoulder triggers, which are essentially touch-sensitive capacitive buttons placed on the right-hand side of the device and can be set for certain tasks inside a game. Infinix will also provide the ability to customise these buttons for camera controls, quick app launches and video playback.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ colour options

Infinix GT 30 mecha lighting

Infinix GT 30 5G+ specifications: Infinix has confirmed that the GT 30 5G+ will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB storage. This is the same processor that also powers the likes of iQOO Z10R and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

GT 30 5G+ will run on Infinix's XOS 15 based on Android 15. Infinix has stated that, much like its other devices this year, the GT 30 will come with a suite of AI features like Circle to Search, AI call assistant, AI writing assistant and AI Magic Voice Changer (for games).