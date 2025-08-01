Infinix GT 30 5G+ India launch confirmed: Dimensity 7400 processor, 1.5K AMOLED display and everything expected

Soon after launching the Infinix GT 30 Pro in India, the Transsion sub-brand has now confirmed that it will soon launch a vanilla version in the series. Here's a look at everything we know about the gaming-focused device ahead of its launch.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ design: Infinix GT 30 5G+ is shown in a new teaser video by Infinix in a green colour variant and with the same Cyber Mecha 2.0 design that we saw earlier on the GT 30 Pro. To recall, the GT 30 Pro came in two colour variants: Blade White and Dark Flare. While the former came with RGB lights, the latter featured RGB lighting.

Given that the GT 30 will likely come with a green coloured variant with white lights, it will be interesting to see if the company also launches another variant with an RGB lighting setup.

Apart from that, the phone is expected to look more or less the same as the GT 30 Pro with a vertical camera island, a plastic back and a bit of funky design that goes with the phone's whole gaming branding. It is also expected to come with shoulder triggers, which were a big part of the appeal of the GT 30 Pro. In case you aren't aware, these capacitive buttons come in handy during gaming and can be programmed to do certain tasks like shooting, focusing on a target or running.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ specs: Infinix GT 30 is expected to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to run on XOS 15 based on Android 15. The new UI from Infinix features no ads or bloatware, while having some nifty features like Smart Panel, floating windows and Dynamic Bar.

The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, which we have previously seen on the likes of the Vivo T4R and Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. It could also pack a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.