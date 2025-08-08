Infinix GT 30 5G+ with Dimensity 7400 chip, 5,500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know

After launching the Infinix GT 30 Pro earlier in the year, Infinix has now launched the vanilla version in the series, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, while having a 5,500mAh battery and the same AMOLED display as its elder sibling.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ price: Infinix GT 30 5G+ is priced at ₹19,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹20,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Moreover, there is also a ₹1,500 discount on ICICI Bank cards that takes the effective price of the two models to ₹17,999 and ₹19,499 respectively.

The GT 30 5G+ will go on sale on Flipkart from 14th August onwards. The phone will be available in three colour variants: Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ specifications: Infinix GT 30 5G+ comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz LTPS AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 1,600 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i, while the phone gets an IP64 rating, meaning it can sustain water splashes and light rainfall but not complete submersion under water.

Design-wise, the GT 30 looks almost identical to the GT 30 Pro with shoulder triggers on the right, a vertical camera layout, and LED lighting on the back. Infinix calls this the Cyber Mecha 2.0 design.

The new gaming phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a 64MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back. To the front is a 13MP shooter, which can record at up to 4K 30fps, same as the rear shooter.