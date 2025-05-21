Subscribe

Infinix GT 30 Pro set to launch in India soon, colour variants officially revealed

Infinix has confirmed that the GT 30 Pro will launch in India and will be available in two colour variants. The phone launched in the global markets today alongside other GT branded accessories.

Aman Gupta
Published21 May 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Infinix GT 30 Pro will come in two colour variants
Infinix has officially confirmed that its gaming-focused GT 30 will be launching in India soon. The Transsion sub-brand has also confirmed that the new device will be available in two colour variants, Blade White and Dark Flare, and will continue to feature RGB lighting on the back, just like its predecessor.

The announcement by Infinix India comes shortly after the phone was introduced in the global market, alongside the XPAD GT gaming tablet, GT Buds 4 wireless earphones, and a power bank.

Also Read | Infinix GT 20 Pro review: A gaming phone that doesn't break the bank

Infinix GT 30 Pro: What to expect?

While the specifications for the Indian variant of the GT 30 Pro aren't yet clear, a look at the global variant should give us a fair idea of what to expect. The Infinix GT 30 Pro (global variant) comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2160Hz touch sampling rate. It offers 1100 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front, with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

As for performance, the GT 30 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor with support for LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

 

Also Read | Infinix Note 50s 5G Review: Most balanced phone under ₹20,000

The GT 30 Pro comes with a dual camera setup with an 108MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front is a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,500 mAh battery and comes with support for 45W of wired fast charging and 30W of wireless charging along with the ability to reverse wireless charge at 5W.

The GT 30 Pro runs on Infinix's own XOS 15 ,based on Android 1,5 and is promised to receive two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

Infinix GT 30 Pro price:

Infinix GT 30 Pro starts at MYR 1,299 (around 26,000) for the 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage variant, and MYR 1,499 (around 30,000) for the 12 GB RAM/512 GB storage variant. Based on the pricing of the GT 20 Pro and other phones launched by Infinix in the last year, it is safe to assume that the GT 30 Pro could also be priced under 25,000 mark in India.

However, this is all speculation at the moment, and the official price will only be revealed when the GT 30 Pro makes its official debut in India

 
