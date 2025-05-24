Infinix GT 30 Pro with Dimensity 8350 processor to launch in India on 3 June: What to expect?

Infinix will launch its latest gaming-focused smartphone, the GT 30 Pro, in India on 3 June in two colour variants. While the company is yet to give any hints on the pricing of the GT 30 Pro, the smart bet would be around the ₹25,000 point, which would make the compete directly with the likes of iQOO Neo 10R, Poco X7 Pro and Realme P3 Ultra.

What's confirmed about GT 30 Pro? Infinix has confirmed that the GT 30 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, the same chipset found in the P3 Ultra and Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

The phone features what Infinix calls a ‘Cyber Mecha Design’, with white lighting on the Blade White variant and RGB lighting on the Dark Flare version. The GT 30 Pro also comes with shoulder triggers to offer users more control while gaming.

Infinix GT 30 Pro in Blade White colour variant

Infinix GT 30 Pro in Dark Flare variant

What to expect from GT 30 Pro? While Infinix India is yet to reveal more details about the GT 30 Pro, the smartphone has already been unveiled in global markets, giving us a fair idea of what to expect.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2160Hz touch sampling rate. It offers 1100 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front, with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

The GT 30 Pro features a dual camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,500mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

The GT 30 Pro runs on Infinix’s XOS 15, based on Android 15, and is promised to receive two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.