Infinix GT 30 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor launched in India, price starts at ₹24,999

Weeks after its global, Infinix's GT 30 Pro has debuted in India in the sub- ₹25,000 price bracket. The successor to last year's GT 20 Pro comes with various gaming focused features including a flat AMOLED display, lighting on the back, shoulder triggers and bypass charging while weighing in just under 200 grams.

Infinix GT 30 Pro price: Infinix GT 30 Pro is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹26,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, the company is also providing special bank offers with the GT 30 Pro that takes the effective launch day price of the phone to ₹22,999 and ₹24,999 respectively.

Much like any other Infinix phone, the GT 30 Pro will be available to buy exclusively on Flipkart and will go on sale starting from 12 June.

Infinix GT 30 Pro specifications: Infinix GT 30 Pro features a 6.78 inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i on top and features IP64 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it can handle a bit of splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water.

Under the hood, the GT 30 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate, similar to SoC we have earlier on the likes of Motorola's Edge 60 Pro and Realme P3 Ultra. Infinix has paired the processor with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Infinix says its using a 6 layer 3D vapor chamber cooling system on the GT 30 Pro that should improve the heat dissipation by up to 20%, compared to the GT 20 Pro (Review). The GT 30 Pro also comes with a special feature for gamers called shoulder triggers that allow users to have more control during gameplay.

As for optics, the GT 30 Pro comes with a 108MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 13MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls. The rear camera can capture videos at a maximum of 4K at 60fps while the selfie shooter can record 4K videos at 30fps.