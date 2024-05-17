Infinix GT Book to feature 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, priced under Rs. 65,000
Infinix to launch GT Book laptop in India on May 21 along with GT 20 Pro smartphone, featuring Intel Core i9-13900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, priced below Rs. 65,000. Design includes customizable RGB LED array, 16-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, and three configurations.
