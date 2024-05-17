Infinix to launch GT Book laptop in India on May 21 along with GT 20 Pro smartphone, featuring Intel Core i9-13900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, priced below Rs. 65,000. Design includes customizable RGB LED array, 16-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, and three configurations.

Infinix is set to launch the GT Book laptop in India on May 21, coinciding with the introduction of the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone. The subsidiary of the Transsion group has been actively promoting these new products on its social media channels and has now revealed the price range for the upcoming laptop.

The Infinix GT Book, set to be priced below Rs. 65,000, features notable specifications such as a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

Additionally, the GT Book features a design reminiscent of the Infinix GT series smartphones, characterized by its cyber mecha aesthetic. It also includes a customizable RGB LED array on the back, adding to its gaming appeal.

The laptop features a 16-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and come in three configurations. These include the top-tier option with the Intel Core i9-13900H processor and RTX 4060 GPU, a mid-tier version with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and RTX 4050 GPU, and a more budget-friendly model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and RTX 3050 GPU.

For thermal management, the GT Book is equipped with the ICE Storm 3.0 dual-fan cooling system. It comes with a 70Wh battery and a 190W power adapter, and weighs 1.99 kilograms. The laptop will be available in two color options, Mecha Silver and Mecha Gray, as listed on the Infinix website.

Other confirmed features include Wi-Fi 6/Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, dual speakers with DTS audio, a glass touchpad, and RAM options of either 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X. It will run on Windows 11 Home.

The Infinix GT Book and GT 20 Pro smartphone are part of the Infinix GT Verse gaming ecosystem, which will also include new earbuds, a gaming mouse, and a cooling fan. These products will be officially unveiled on May 21.

