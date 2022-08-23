Infinix Hot 12, INBook X1 offered with Massive discounts on Flipkart: Details

Infinix Hot 12, INBook X1 offered with Massive discounts on Flipkart: Details2 min read . 11:28 AM IST
- Flipkart offers massive discounts up to 37 per cent on latest Infinix Infinix INBook X1 Neo Series Celeron Quad Core laptops and Infinix Hot12.
The Walmart-owned Flipkart is back with its massive discounts on gadgets. This time the e-commerce giant is offering great deals and discounts on Infinix smartphones and laptops.
Here are some of the best deals of the day on Flipkart:
Flipkart is offering the Infinix Hot 12 at a price of ₹9,499 instead of ₹12,999. The Infinix smartphone has got a massive discount of 26 per cent on Flipkart. Moreover, there is an additional discount on using SBI credit cards up to 10 per cent. The device comes in four colours- Purple, Exploratory Blue, Polar Black, and Turquoise Cyan. Infinix Hot 12 comes with only 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It features a HD+ display of 6.82-inches. This smartphone from Infinix packs a 6,000mAh battery and runs on MediaTek Helio G37 processor. The handset houses a 50 MP primary rear camera sensor, with 2 MP depth lens and a front camera of 8 MP for selfies and video calling.
Infinix INBook X1 Neo Series Celeron Quad Core (4GB/128GB SSD/ Windows 11 Home) XL22 thin and Light Laptop with 14-inch screen and 1.24 kg of weight is available on Flipkart at a price of ₹22,990 instead of ₹29,999 after a discount of 23 per cent. Moreover, there is an additional bank discount of up to 10 per cent on using SBI credit cards. The laptop from Inifnix runs on Intel Celeron Quad Core N5100 chipset and includes LPDDR4X RAM. Additionally, it has an Intel Integrated UHD graphic processor.
Infinix INBook X1 Neo Series Celeron Quad Core (8GB/256GB SSD/ Windows 11 Home) XL22 thin and Light Laptop with 14-inch screen and 1.24 kg of weight is available on Flipkart at a price of ₹24,990 instead of ₹39,990 after a discount of 37 per cent. Moreover, there is an additional bank discount of up to 10 per cent on using SBI credit cards. The laptop from Inifnix runs on Intel Celeron Quad Core N5100 chipset and includes LPDDR4X RAM. Additionally, it has an Intel Integrated UHD graphic processor.
