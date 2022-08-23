Infinix Hot 12, INBook X1 offered with Massive discounts on Flipkart: Details

Infinix Hot 12

Flipkart is offering the Infinix Hot 12 at a price of ₹9,499 instead of ₹12,999. The Infinix smartphone has got a massive discount of 26 per cent on Flipkart. Moreover, there is an additional discount on using SBI credit cards up to 10 per cent. The device comes in four colours- Purple, Exploratory Blue, Polar Black, and Turquoise Cyan. Infinix Hot 12 comes with only 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It features a HD+ display of 6.82-inches. This smartphone from Infinix packs a 6,000mAh battery and runs on MediaTek Helio G37 processor. The handset houses a 50 MP primary rear camera sensor, with 2 MP depth lens and a front camera of 8 MP for selfies and video calling.