Infinix Hot 20 5G, a budget-friendly smartphone to launch in India: All details

Infinix has announced plans to launch a 5G-enabled budget friendly smartphone in India. According to the company, Infix is all set to debut its Infinix Hot 20 5G series in India on December 01, 2022. A report from 91Mobiles suggests that the regular Infinix Hot 20 5G will sell in India for ₹12,000 to establish a foot-print in the affordable 5G-enabled mobile segment. The series is expected to come with a regular Infinix Hot 20 along with a Pro model.
Ahead of the launch, Infinix has revealed some specifications of the handset. As per the company, one of the smartphones from the series will come with a 6.92-inch hole punch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. This upcoming handset will also support 12 5G bands.
Infinix claims that its upcoming 5G smartphone can attain a top intent speed of 1.2Gbps under the right settings. Speaking of the processor, the device will be powered by Dimensity 810 DoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Moreover, the Infinix Hot 20 5G series will house a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. This smartphone from Infinix is said to come in two colour options and said to have plastic back material to maintain the device's affordability. The regular Infinix Hot 20 is expected to feature two camera sensors at the rear. The Pro variant is also expected to get a fingerprint scanner on the back.
Meanwhile, Infinix launched its Infinix Note 12 Pro in India recently as the latest 4G smartphone by China's Transsion Group. This smartphone comes with a water drop-style display notch and houses a triple rear camera led by 108 MP sensor.
The Infinix Note 12 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This smartphone sports an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and carries speakers with DTS surround sound. Moreover, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. This handset is a dual SIM (Nano) mobile that runs on Android 12 based XOS 10.6 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and aspect ratio of 20:9.