Infinix Hot 20 5G series to launch in India on this date: Here’s what to expect

The Infinix Hot 20 5G comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the Infinix Hot 20 Play runs on MediaTek Helio G37 processor. The former runs on the company’s own XOS operating system based on Android 12. It may offer a dual camera setup at the back. The rear camera system may consist of a 50MP primary sensor paired with 2MP secondary sensor. The setup will be paired with an LED flash as well.