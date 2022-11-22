Infinix Hot 20 5G series to launch in India on this date: Here’s what to expect

Infinix Hot 20 5G series to launch in India on this date: Here’s what to expect1 min read . 01:46 PM IST
- Infinix Hot 20 5G comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the Infinix Hot 20 Play runs on MediaTek Helio G37 processor.
Infinix Hot 20 5G is set to launch in the Indian market on December 1. The company announced the launch date via its social media platform. The lineup is likely to consist of Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play which debuted earlier this year in the global market. In India, the smartphones will be available via e-commerce site Flipkart.
“Smartphones ka Hero No. 1 aa raha hai, dene aapko aise features ki aap bolenge #AbAurKyaChahiye The all amazing #HOT205GSeries is launching on 1st December, exclusively on @flipkart, taiyaar rehna! Also, guess which "No. 1" celebrity is coming to tell you more about it?", reads a tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of Infinix India.
As the series is already available on other markets, features and specifications are known. Indian price and availability will be revealed on December 1. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Infinix Hot 20 5G series:
The Infinix Hot 20 5G comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the Infinix Hot 20 Play runs on MediaTek Helio G37 processor. The former runs on the company’s own XOS operating system based on Android 12. It may offer a dual camera setup at the back. The rear camera system may consist of a 50MP primary sensor paired with 2MP secondary sensor. The setup will be paired with an LED flash as well.
Infinix Hot 20 5G packs 4GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It boasts of an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display offering 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Another feature on the device include a side mounted fingerprint scanner. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 18watt fast charging support. The Infinix Hot 20 5G carries a price tag of $179.9 which roughly translates to ₹15,000. Price details of Infinix Hot 20 Play are not known at the moment.
