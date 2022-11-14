Infinix Hot 20 series launch in India confirmed: Here’s what to expect

Infinix is set to launch the Infinix Hot 20 series in India soon. The company has teased the upcoming smartphone series via its official Twitter handle. The Infinix Hot 20 series was launched globally recently. It consists of Infinix Hot 20 Play, Infinix Hot 20i, Infinix Hot 20, Infinix Hot 20S, and Infinix Hot 20 5G. However, it is unclear whether all these models will debut in India or not.
But as per a hidden hint in the company’s tweet, it is clear that Infinix will bring Infinix Hot 20 5G as it has used the hashtag ‘Shuddh5G’. Infinix Hot 20 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and comes with 5G connectivity as the name suggests. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel. The display comes with full HD+ resolution along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Infinix Hot 20 5G runs on the company’s own XOS 10.6 based on Android 12 operating system. It packs 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers 18watt charging support. The handset also comes with 5watt reverse charging feature as well.
For safety, the device has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side. On the camera front, the handset boasts of an 8MP camera for selfies. Rear camera module comprise of a 50MP Samsung JN1 main sensor paired with a depth sensor. Camera features on Infinix Hot 20 5G are eye tracking, portrait mode, short video mode, and super night mode.
For connectivity, the device comes with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC (for contactless payments), and GPS.