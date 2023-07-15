Infinix Hot 30 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 launched, price starts at ₹12,499

Expanding its smartphone range in India, Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 30 5G in the country today. The handset is an entry-level 5G phone that comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor.

Infinix Hot 30 5G will be available via e-commerce site Flipkart next week. The phone has two RAM models - 4GB and 8GB paired with 128GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM variant costs ₹12,499, while the 8GB RAM model is priced at ₹13,499.

Aurora Blue and Knight Black are the two colour variants of the Infinix Hot 30 5G. It will go on sale on July 18.

Infinix Hot 30 5G features

Infinix Hot 30 5G is equipped with a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with the punch-hole camera cutout at the centre. The display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Infinix Hot 30 5G runs on Android 13 based XOS 13 operating system.

For camera duties, there is a dual camera setup on the back. The system consists of a 50MP primary camera paired with a secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, Infinix Hot 30 5G has an 8MP camera at the front.

The device is equipped with a dual stereo speaker system for audio performance. Infinix Hot 30 5G houses a 6,000mAh battery. It offers support for 18watt fast wired charging.

Infinix Hot 30 5G comes with IP53 rating, and is both dust and water resistant. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Last month, the company launched Infinix Note 30 5G in the country. It is a feature-packed smartphone with a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM. It offers a high-resolution 108-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and dual stereo speakers with JBL sound.