Infinix Hot 30 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 launched, price starts at ₹12,499

Infinix Hot 30 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 launched, price starts at ₹12,4991 min read 15 Jul 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, 6.78-inch FHD+ screen, and a 50MP primary camera. It will be available via Flipkart next week, with prices starting at ₹12,499.
Expanding its smartphone range in India, Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 30 5G in the country today. The handset is an entry-level 5G phone that comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor.
