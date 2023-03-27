Infinix India has expanded its range of smartphones in India with the launch of Hot 30i. The smartphone is an entry-level phone that is priced below ₹10,000. It is powered by a MediaTek processor and runs on custom operating system based on Android 12. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Infinix phone

Infinix Hot 30i price and availability

Infinix Hot 30i packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with an introductory price of ₹8,999. Glacier Blue and Mirror Black are the two colour options of the handset that a buyer can choose from.

The smartphone will be available in the country via flipkart. It will go on sale on April 3. There are some bank offers as well that buyers can get on the purchase of Infinix Hot 30i.

Infinix Hot 30i specifications

Infinix Hot 30i comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone’s display has 500 nits of peak brightness and comes with a layer of Panda Glass protection on the top.

The all-new Infinix phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor and packs 8GB RAM. It comes with virtual RAM expansion support to allow users to get up to 16GB of RAM. The device has 128GB internal storage capacity.

Infinix Hot 30i runs on the company’s own XOS 12 operating system based on Android 12. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers 10watt standard charging. The handset is 8.4mm thick and weighs 191 grams.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Infinix Hot 30i comes with a 50MP main sensor on the rear with an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 5MP camera at the front. Other features of the handset include a side mounted fingerprint scanner, IP53 water and dust resistance, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.