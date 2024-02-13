Infinix Hot 40i set to launch in India on February 16: Expected price, specs and all you need to know
Infinix is set to launch its Hot 40i smartphone in India on February 16. It will come with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and support for up to 2TB of expandable storage. The Infinix Hot 40i may run on XOS 13.0 based on Android 13. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
Infinix is all set to launch its Infinix Hot 40i smartphone in India on 16 February, as per a dedicated Flipkart microsite created for the smartphone. The Infinix Hot 40i was first unveiled in select global markets in November 2023, and the smartphone will finally be available to the Indian masses.