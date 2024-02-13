Infinix is all set to launch its Infinix Hot 40i smartphone in India on 16 February, as per a dedicated Flipkart microsite created for the smartphone. The Infinix Hot 40i was first unveiled in select global markets in November 2023, and the smartphone will finally be available to the Indian masses.

The microsite also reveals that the Infinix Hot 40i will come with 8GB of RAM and support for 8GB of virtual RAM, paired with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

Infinix Hot 40i expected pricing and specs:

According to a recent report by 91Mobiles Hindi, the Inifinix Hot 40i may be available in the sole 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and the company could price it around the ₹8,000 mark in India.

Given that the Infinix Hot 40i has already been launched in global markets, the other specifications of the smartphone are likely to stay the same.

The Infinix Hot 40i global variant is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC1 GPU. The budget smartphone features a 6.56 inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a reolution of 720 * 1612 pixels and support for 90Hz refresh rate. The Infinix Hot 40i features a punch hole display to the front with a peak brightness of 480nits.

In terms of optics, there is 50MP primary sensor to the back with a f/1.6 aperture along with a secondary 2MP lens. There is also a 32MP front facing shooter to the front to meet all the selfie and video call related requirements.

The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Infinix Hot 40i runs on the company's proprietary XOS 13.0 custom skin based on Android 13 operating system.

