Infinix Hot 50 5G India launch on September 5: Everything we know so far
Infinix Hot 50 5G, set to launch in India on September 5, features a sleek design, TUV SUD A-Level certification, IP54 dust and splash resistance, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It will be available on Flipkart for under ₹10,000.
Infinix is all set to launch its budget-focused 5G smartphone, Infinix Hot 50 5G, in India on September 5. Ahead of the launch, a number of key features of the device has been revealed by the company along with a number of rumors.
