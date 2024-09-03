Infinix Hot 50 5G India launch on September 5: Everything we know so far

Infinix is all set to launch its budget-focused 5G smartphone, Infinix Hot 50 5G, in India on September 5. Ahead of the launch, a number of key features of the device has been revealed by the company along with a number of rumors.

Infinix Hot 50 specifications:

Infinix has confirmed that the Hot 50 5G will come in a sleek design with a thickness of just 7.8mm. The phone has also received TUV SUD A-Level 60-month fluency certification, which suggests that the phone may be able to hold its own for 5 years.

Moreover, the Hot 50 has also received IP54 certification for dust and splash resistance, meaning it should be able to withstand some water splashes and light rain but not complete submersion under water. The phone also comes with a wet touch feature that should help improve usability when operating the phone with wet hands or during rainfall.

Moreover, rumours suggest that the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It could be available in 4GB/8GB storage variant and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

On the design front, the Infinix Hot 50 5G comes with a vertical camera layout that features a triple camera setup accompanied by the flash on the right. It comes with a flat display with a punch hole style notch that houses that the front-facing shooter.

Infinix has already confirmed that the Hot 50 5G will be available on Flipkart and will be available at a price of under ₹10,000. However, we'll have to wait till September 5 to know the exact price and more specifications about the upcoming budget device.

