Infinix Hot 60 5G+ launching in India on 11 July: Expected price, specs and more

Infinix is planning to launch yet another phone in India, this time catered more towards the budget the segment. The new phone: Infinix Hot 60 5G+ will be making its debut on 11 July with a slim frame and a focus on gaming.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: What to expect Infinix has confirmed that the Hot 60 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and the company is claiming an Antutu score of over 500K on the device. There will be support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM with the device and the Infinix suite of gaming features will also be availble on it.

Infinix also seems to be going the OnePlus and Apple way by including a customizable button on the right hand side of the device. The comany says long pressing on this button will summon its Folax voice assistant.

Apart from that, the button will also having the ability to click pictures, start recording, change sound profiles and more.

In terms of the design, the Infinix Hot 60 will have a similar design to its predecessor with a vertical camera module and Infinix branding at the bottom. The phone will come in three colourways: Sleek Black, Shadow Blue and Tundra Green. The phone will possess a thickness of 7.8mm which is a major selling point for the Transsion sub-brand.

As for the pricing, the Infinix Hot 50 launched at a starting price of ₹9999 in India which suggests that the Hot 60 could come at a similar price bracket. Moreover, if the price of the phone is any higher than this, it would undercut other devices from Infinix itself like the Note 50x and Note 50s.

