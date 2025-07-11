Infinix Hot 60 5G+ with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip and AI button launched in India: Price, specs and more

Infinix has launched the latest iteration in its budget friendly Hot series, the Hot 60 5G+. The new phone comes at an effective price of below ₹10,000 and will compete with the likes of Lava Storm Play, iQOO Z10 Lite and Poco M7.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ price: Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is priced at ₹10,499 for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Moreover, Infinix is providing ₹500 bank discount on launch day which takes the effective price of the device to ₹9,999 .

The new device will be available in Shadow Blue, Tundra Green and Sleek Black colour variants.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ specifications: Infinix Hot 60 features a 6.7 inch HD+ punch hole dispaly with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a thickness of 7.8mm and is IP64 rated for water and dust resistance, meaning the phone should potentially be able to handle a bit of splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water.

On the performance end, the Hot 60 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC which is the same processor that we saw on the Infinix Note 40 Pro from last year. As mentioned earlier, the phone comes in a single 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant with support for up to 2TB of additional storage via the microSD card slot.

The Hot 60 packs a 50MP primary shooter and a 8MP selfie shooter with support for LED flash. It runs on new XOS 15 based on Android 15 and while there is no official Android update promise as such, Infinix says this phone should be able to run lag free for up to 5 years.