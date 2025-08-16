Infinix Hot 60i 5G with 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display launched in India at ₹9,299

Infinix has launched another new device in its budget focused Hot series. The new device called Hot 60i comes with an IP64 rating, 6,000mAh battery, Dimensity 6400 processor, 120Hz display and 50MP primary camera while packing a price of less than ₹10,000.

Infiinix Hot 60i price: Infinix Hot 60i is priced at ₹9,299 for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage model. However, there is a ₹300 discount on pre-paid cards on first day of sale which takes the effective price of the device to ₹8,999.

The Hot 60i 5G will go on sale on Flipkart and retail outlets from 21st August onwards. The phone will be available in four colour variants: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Plum Red, and Sleek Black

Infinix Hot 60i 5G specifications: Infinix Hot 60i 5G features a 6.75 inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 670 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with Panda Glass protection on the top and IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it should be able to handle some light water splashes but not full submersion under water.

The new Infinix device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor with Mali-M57 MC2 GPU. The phone comes with support for 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. There is also support for up to 2TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

As for the optics, the Hot 60i comes with a 50MP rear camera setup with LED flash and support for 2k 30fps video recording. On the front is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Hot 60i runs on Infinix's XOS 15 based on Android 15 with support for a number of AI features including Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, AI Summarization, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser for photo editing, and AI Wallpaper Generator. The Hot 60i comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W of wired fast charging.