Infinix Hot 60i 5G with 6,000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC to launch in India soon: Expect price, specs and more

After the debut of Infinix Hot 60 5G last month, the Transsion-owned brand is now looking to bring in a new variant in the budget-focused lineup called the Hot 60i 5G. Infinix has started teasing the new phone while also revealing its chipset, battery size, colour variants, and various other details.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G colours and launch timeline: Infinix has confirmed that the Hot 60i 5G will be available to buy from Flipkart and its own website, similar to other Infinix devices sold in the Indian market. The phone is all set to come in four colour variants: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Sleek Black, and Plum Red.

As for the design, Infinix seems to have beaten Apple to the punch with the introduction of a pill-shaped horizontal camera module that is rumoured to debut with the iPhone 17 Air. The camera module, along with the use of solid colours by the brand, gives a clean look to the back, followed by Infinix branding at the bottom.

While Infinix has not shared a confirmed launch date yet, the budget model is hinted to arrive later this month.

Infinix Hot 60i specifications: Infinix has confirmed that the Hot 60i will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor in India, which also powers the likes of the realme P3x and Lava Storm Lite. The phone will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims is the biggest in its segment.

It will also feature an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it can handle splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion.

The Hot 60i will have a dual-camera setup on the back, with the primary shooter carrying a 50MP lens and support for LED flash, HDR, and panorama modes.

The phone is expected to run on Infinix's XOS 15 based on Android 15. Infinix has also promised a suite of AI features seen in many of its past smartphones, including AI Eraser, AI Extender, AI Call Translation, and Circle to Search.