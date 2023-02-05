Expanding its smartphone range in India, Infinix has launched two new smartphones. The company has unveiled Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo in the below ₹20,000 price category. Both the handsets come powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and house a 5,000mAh battery. The new Infinix smartphones will be available in the country via Flipkart starting February 11.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is offered in a single model. It packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and is priced at ₹17,999. Coral Orange, Pearly White, and Submariner Black are the colour variants of the phone. Infinix has announced an exchange bonus of ₹1,500 for the Infinix Zero 5G 2023.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo price

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo packs 8GB RAM. It has an internal storage capacity of 256GB. The handset carries a price tag of ₹19,999. Similar to Infinix Zero 5G 2023, the Turbo model is also offered in Coral Orange, Pearly White, and Submariner Black colour options. Exchange bonus for Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo include up to ₹2,000 off.

Specifications

Both Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo run on Android 12-based XOS 12. The smartphones are equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display an doffer a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display comes with 360Hz touch sampling rate and 100 percent coverage of RGB colour gamut.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, while the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo runs MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset. The smartphones offer 8GB RAM with virtual RAM support of up to 5GB.

On the camera front, both devices feature a three camera setup on the back. It consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with two 2MP sensors each. For selfies and video calls, the duo come with 16MP camera at the front.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo come with a quad rear flash and offer Super Night Mode for capturing photos in low light conditions. The handsets are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.