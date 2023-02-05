Infinix launches two new smartphones with MediaTek processor and 120Hz screen
- Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo pack 8GB RAM. Both handsets will be available via Flipkart.
Expanding its smartphone range in India, Infinix has launched two new smartphones. The company has unveiled Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo in the below ₹20,000 price category. Both the handsets come powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and house a 5,000mAh battery. The new Infinix smartphones will be available in the country via Flipkart starting February 11.
