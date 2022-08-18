Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G reportedly to launch in India: Expected specs and price

Infinix has previously teased that the smartphone would be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Hong Kong based smartphone maker recently unveiled the vanilla Infinix Note 12 5G, along with the Note 12 Pro 5G in India which comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC under the hood.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Infinix, a smartphone brand is reportedly all set to launch its new Infinix Note 12 series handset in India. It is expected to be the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G that could make its debut in India on August 26, 2022, says the report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Infinix, a smartphone brand is reportedly all set to launch its new Infinix Note 12 series handset in India. It is expected to be the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G that could make its debut in India on August 26, 2022, says the report.
Infinix has previously teased that the smartphone would be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Hong Kong based smartphone maker recently unveiled the vanilla Infinix Note 12 5G, along with the Note 12 Pro 5G in India which comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC under the hood.
Infinix has previously teased that the smartphone would be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Hong Kong based smartphone maker recently unveiled the vanilla Infinix Note 12 5G, along with the Note 12 Pro 5G in India which comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC under the hood.
Expected price of Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G
According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Hong Kong based smartphone maker would launch the device in India on August 26, 2022 at an expected price of ₹15,000. The smartphone could arrive in Alpine White, Volcanic Grey, and Tuscany Blue colours, as per the report. Although Infinix is yet to officially announce any details regarding the plans to launch its Infinix Pro in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Expected price of Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G
According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Hong Kong based smartphone maker would launch the device in India on August 26, 2022 at an expected price of ₹15,000. The smartphone could arrive in Alpine White, Volcanic Grey, and Tuscany Blue colours, as per the report. Although Infinix is yet to officially announce any details regarding the plans to launch its Infinix Pro in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Expected specifications of Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G
Leaks and renders of this device were revealed by AliExpress, stating that the upcoming Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G could sport a 6.7inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a water drop style motch. Moreover, it is speculated to come with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It might get an extended RAM facility that could allow users to use up to 5GB of internal storage as virtual RAM.
Expected specifications of Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G
Leaks and renders of this device were revealed by AliExpress, stating that the upcoming Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G could sport a 6.7inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a water drop style motch. Moreover, it is speculated to come with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It might get an extended RAM facility that could allow users to use up to 5GB of internal storage as virtual RAM.
Talking about the optics, Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G could feature a triple camera setup headlined by a 108 MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture lens. Additionally. It might get a depth lens and an AI lens at the rear. This smartphone can also sport a 16 MP selfie camera.
Talking about the optics, Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G could feature a triple camera setup headlined by a 108 MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture lens. Additionally. It might get a depth lens and an AI lens at the rear. This smartphone can also sport a 16 MP selfie camera.
The upcoming smartphone from Infinix can pack a battery of 4,000mAh with 22W fast charging support. It is expected to run on Android 12 with XOS 10.6 skin on top. It will reportedly feature dual speakers enhanced by DTS technology and there would also be a Linear Motor Tactile System with 4D vibration for enhanced gaming experience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The upcoming smartphone from Infinix can pack a battery of 4,000mAh with 22W fast charging support. It is expected to run on Android 12 with XOS 10.6 skin on top. It will reportedly feature dual speakers enhanced by DTS technology and there would also be a Linear Motor Tactile System with 4D vibration for enhanced gaming experience.