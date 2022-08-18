Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G reportedly to launch in India: Expected specs and price

Expected specifications of Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G

Leaks and renders of this device were revealed by AliExpress, stating that the upcoming Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G could sport a 6.7inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a water drop style motch. Moreover, it is speculated to come with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It might get an extended RAM facility that could allow users to use up to 5GB of internal storage as virtual RAM.