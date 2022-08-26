Infinix Note 12 Pro launched in India: Check price, specs and more

The Infinix Note 12 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This smartphone sports an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and carries speakers with DTS surround sound. Moreover, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
The smartphone brand Infinix has launched its Infinix Note 12 Pro in India today as the latest 4G smartphone by China's Transsion Group. This smartphone comes with a water drop-style display notch and houses a triple rear camera led by 108 MP sensor.
Price of Infinix Note 12 Pro
Infinix Note 12 Pro will be available at a price of ₹16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It comes in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic gray colours. The device would be available for purchase through Flipkart starting from September 01, 2022. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing a five per cent cashback on purchases via Flipkart Axis Bank Card and customers purchasing this Infinix handset will get the nokor XE 18 true wireless stereo earbuds worth ₹1099 at ₹1.
Specifications of Infinix Note 12 Pro
This handset is a dual SIM (Nano) mobile that runs on Android 12 based XOS 10.6 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and aspect ratio of 20:9.
For optics, the all new handset from Infinix houses a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor alongside a 2MP depth sensor, AI lens, and a quad LED flash. Infinix Note 12 Pro sports a 16MP selfie camera with a dual LED flash at the front. The handset offers 256GB UFS 2.2 of inbuilt storage and has the ability to expand up to 2T via a dedicated microSD card slot, in terms of storage.
Talking about the connectivity options, the Infinix Note 12 Pro includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, it includes an ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and gyroscope. The smartphone from Infinix is equipped with a fingerprint for biometric authentication.
