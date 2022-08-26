Infinix Note 12 Pro launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Price of Infinix Note 12 Pro

Infinix Note 12 Pro will be available at a price of ₹16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It comes in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic gray colours. The device would be available for purchase through Flipkart starting from September 01, 2022. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing a five per cent cashback on purchases via Flipkart Axis Bank Card and customers purchasing this Infinix handset will get the nokor XE 18 true wireless stereo earbuds worth ₹1099 at ₹1.