Infinix Note 12i (2022) to launch in India on this date: Details here

Infinix Note 12i (2022) to launch in India on this date: Details here2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 07:48 PM IST
- The Infinix 12i (2022) has been announced to launch on Jan 25, 2023 via Flipkart. It was first stopped by My Smart Price. However, the company has not revealed the price of this device yet. According to the company, it will come equipped with 4GB of RAM that can be extended by 3GB using the untilised storage.
Infinix is all set to launch its Infinix Note 12i (2022) in India on Jan 25, 2023. The company announced the launch of thi smartphone through its landing page on Flipkart. It reveals some of the handset’s specifications. This smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The handset has been already launched in Indonesia and Kenya.
