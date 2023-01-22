Infinix Note 12i (2022) to launch in India on this date: Details here

Infinix is all set to launch its Infinix Note 12i (2022) in India on Jan 25, 2023. The company announced the launch of thi smartphone through its landing page on Flipkart. It reveals some of the handset’s specifications. This smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The handset has been already launched in Indonesia and Kenya.

The Infinix 12i (2022) has been announced to launch on Jan 25, 2023 via Flipkart. It was first stopped by My Smart Price. However, the company has not revealed the price of this device yet. According to the company, it will come equipped with 4GB of RAM that can be extended by 3GB using the untilised storage. It is visible in the promotional images that the model will be launched in at least white and blue colour and expected to measure 7.88mm in thickness.

It is expected that the Infinix 12i (2022) will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with an integrated Mali G52 GPU. The smartphone will reportedly run on XOS 12 based on Android 12. This upcoming handset from Infinix will be equipped with 4GB of RAM and sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

According to the microsite, the smartphone gets a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is Widevine L1 certified. It houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, a QVGA AI lens and an LED flash.

To recall, Infinix has recently expanded its range of smartphones in India. The company has launched the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G with a price tag of ₹29,999. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. Infinix claims that the device can power up from 0 to 100% in just 12 minutes.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is offered in a single variant. It packs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The handset carries a price tag of ₹29,999. Buyers will be able to choose from Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colour options of the device.