Infinix Note 12i (2022) to launch in India on this date: Details here

The Infinix 12i (2022) has been announced to launch on Jan 25, 2023 via Flipkart. It was first stopped by My Smart Price. However, the company has not revealed the price of this device yet. According to the company, it will come equipped with 4GB of RAM that can be extended by 3GB using the untilised storage. It is visible in the promotional images that the model will be launched in at least white and blue colour and expected to measure 7.88mm in thickness.