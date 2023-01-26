Infinix has expanded its smartphone range in India with the launch of Infinix Note 12i. The all-new budget category phone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It is said to come with a 10-layer cooling system for optimal gaming performance. Here’s everything you need to know about the device

Infinix Note 12i price and availability

The Infinix Note 12i packs 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage capacity. The smartphone carries a price tag of ₹9,999. It will be up for sale in the country starting January 30 via Flipkart.

Introductory offers include a cashback of ₹1,000 for Jio users. Metaverse Blue, Alpine White, and Force Black are the colour options of the phone that a buyer can choose from.

Infinix Note 12i specifications

Powering the Infinix Note 12i is MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The smartphone runs on XOS 12 custom operating system based on Android 12. As mentioned above, the handset offers 4GB RAM. It has virtual RAM support for up to 3GB.

The device packs 64GB internal storage capacity which is expandable using a microSD card. Infinix Note 12i comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. The phone’s display is Widevine L1 certified to watch 1080p content and has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

For optics, the smartphone boasts of an 8MP camera at the front. There is a triple camera setup on the back. The camera system consists of a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture coupled with a depth sensor and AI lens.

The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and offers support for 33W fast charging. Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 4G, Dual-SIM, GPS, are some of the connectivity features available on the Infinix Note 12i.