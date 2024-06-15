Infinix Note 40 5G India launch date confirmed: Expected price, specs and all you need to know
Infinix Note 40 Pro set to debut in India with 120Hz AMOLED display, wireless charging, and triple camera setup. It may be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Cheetah X1 chipset for fast and safe charging.
After the successful launch of the Infinix Note 40 Pro and GT 20 Pro, Infinix is gearing up to bring another budget device to the Indian smartphone market. Infinix has confirmed that it will launch the Infinix Note 40 Pro in India on June 21, while also confirming some key specifications of the device.