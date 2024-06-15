Infinix Note 40 Pro set to debut in India with 120Hz AMOLED display, wireless charging, and triple camera setup. It may be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Cheetah X1 chipset for fast and safe charging.

After the successful launch of the Infinix Note 40 Pro and GT 20 Pro, Infinix is gearing up to bring another budget device to the Indian smartphone market. Infinix has confirmed that it will launch the Infinix Note 40 Pro in India on June 21, while also confirming some key specifications of the device.

Notably, Infinix launched the charging-focused Note 40 Pro and Note Pro+ smartphones in India in April, but the vanilla variant was conspicuously missing from the line-up.

The Infinix Note 40 has been confirmed to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and also support for wireless charging. According to images shared by Infinix, the upcoming smartphone could feature a punch-hole-style notch on the front, while also having a triple camera sensor.

Infinix Note 40 specifications: While Infinix hasn't confirmed many official details about the smartphone in India, a look at the specifications of the Note 40 5G variant recently released in the Philippines could provide some clarity on the features of its Indian counterpart. It comes with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

In terms of processor, the Note 40 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset based on the 6nm process and is paired with the IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Much like its more expensive counterparts, the Note 40 is also packed with the Cheetah X1 chipset, which is said to monitor battery temperature and allow for fast and safe charging.

It features a triple camera setup at the back, including a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, dual 2MP sensors. There is also a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Infinix Note 40 Price: The Infinix Note 40 was launched in the Philippines at a price of PHP 13,999, which converts to roughly ₹20,000. Note that this is the Philippines price and there is no certainty whether Infinix would launch the Note 40 at the same price in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

