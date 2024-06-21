Infinix Note 40 5G with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 108MP camera launched in India: Price, specs, launch offer and more
Infinix launches Note 40 5G with Full HD+ AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 15W wireless charging at ₹17,999. Toned-down version of Note 40 Pro series. Available in Obsidian black and Titan Gold colors on Flipkart from June 26.
Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 40 5G with a Full HD+ AMOLED display, 108MP camera and 15W wireless charging with a starting price of ₹17,999. The phone is a toned-down version of the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+ which were launched in April this year.