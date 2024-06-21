Infinix launches Note 40 5G with Full HD+ AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 15W wireless charging at ₹ 17,999. Toned-down version of Note 40 Pro series. Available in Obsidian black and Titan Gold colors on Flipkart from June 26.

Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 40 5G with a Full HD+ AMOLED display, 108MP camera and 15W wireless charging with a starting price of ₹17,999. The phone is a toned-down version of the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+ which were launched in April this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infinix Note 40 price in India: The Infinix Note 40 is priced at ₹19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, the phone can be purchased at an effective price of ₹17,999 by taking advantage of the ₹2,000 bank offers. Infinix is also bundling a MagPad, which is said to be worth ₹2,000, during the initial sale.

The Note 40 is available in two colourways: Obsidian black and Titan Gold. It can be purchased via Flipkart from June 26 onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infinix Note 40 5G specifications: The latest Infinix phone features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor which is paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for handling graphics related tasks.

It comes with up to 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card. The phone runs on Infinix's own XOS 14 skin based on Android 14. The company is promising 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches with this device.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 40 comes with a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter with OIS and two other 2MP macro and depth shooters to make up the numbers. There is also a 32MP shooter on the front for handling selfie and video call-related requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging via the bundled adapter. There is also support for 15W wireless charging.

Much like its elder sibling, the Note 40 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo setup with sound by JBL and IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!