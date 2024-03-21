Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Note 40 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India, Flipkart teaser confirms
Flipkart teases Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series launch in India, expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 6.78-inch FHD+ display, 108MP triple camera, and more.
In a recent development, Flipkart has unveiled a teaser announcing the imminent arrival of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series in the Indian market, scheduled for launch next month. The unveiling of this teaser on Wednesday (March 20) has stirred up anticipation among smartphone enthusiasts.