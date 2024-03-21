In a recent development, Flipkart has unveiled a teaser announcing the imminent arrival of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series in the Indian market, scheduled for launch next month. The unveiling of this teaser on Wednesday (March 20) has stirred up anticipation among smartphone enthusiasts.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, both fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, made their debut in specific international markets recently.

Boasting impressive features, both models sport expansive 6.78-inch full-HD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates, offering users a smooth and immersive viewing experience. Moreover, they are equipped with a remarkable 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, promising exceptional photography capabilities.

Notably, the Indian variants of these smartphones are confirmed to incorporate the company's innovative FastCharge 2.0 technology, ensuring swift and efficient charging. Additionally, they will support 20W wireless fast charging, catering to the evolving needs of consumers seeking convenience and reliability in their devices.

Additionally, MySmartPrice reports unveil the sighting of the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, identified by the model number X6851B.

This certification, obtained on Wednesday, underscores the device's impending availability in the Indian market.

As for pricing, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is set to start at $309 (approximately Rs. 25,000), while the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G will commence at $289 (approximately Rs. 24,000), offering consumers competitive options within the premium smartphone segment.

Highlighting the specifications, both the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G operate on the Android 14-based XOS 14 platform, featuring a vibrant 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of imaging capabilities, these devices boast a versatile triple camera setup, spearheaded by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 3x zoom functionality. Complementing the rear cameras, a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter is onboard for capturing stunning selfies and engaging in video calls.

Moreover, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G features the company's proprietary Cheetah X1 chip and is equipped with a robust 4,600mAh battery, supporting blazing-fast 100W wired charging and 20W wireless MagCharge technology.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G houses a sizable 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 45W wired charging and 20W wireless MagCharge capabilities, ensuring prolonged usage without compromising on convenience.

