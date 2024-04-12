Infinix has launched its Note 40 Pro series in India, offering budget-friendly options with high-end features. These phones boast impressive specs, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, a smooth 120Hz display, and a powerful 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Prices

The series comprises two models, the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+, with minor differences between them. The Note 40 Pro starts at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Pro+ variant is priced at ₹24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. However, there's a flat ₹2,000 discount available for HDFC and SBI credit cardholders, bringing down the effective price to ₹19,999.

Available in three color options – Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green – these phones are currently up for early bird sale on Flipkart. As a part of the launch offer, buyers of the Infinix Note 40 Pro receive a complimentary MagKit worth ₹4,999.

The MagKit comprises of a MagCase (a wireless charging case) and a MagPower charger (a power bank of 3020mAh). Additionally, the company has introduced a MagPad (a 15W wireless charger) which can be purchased separately.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, both the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+ feature a large 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 6nm processor, these phones promise swift performance.

Camera-wise, users can expect a 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MPdepth camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera. Both these devices are fueled by Android 14-based XOS 14 custom skin.

The key difference lies in the battery and charging capabilities. The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W charging, while the Note 40 Pro offers a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Notably, both models support 20W Wireless MagCharge, making them the most affordable phones in India to offer wireless charging under ₹25,000.

Additional features comprises an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers powered by JBL, IR sensor and an IP53 rating.

