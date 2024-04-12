Infinix Note 40 Pro series launched in India: Check price, specifications and more
Infinix introduces the Note 40 Pro series in India, starting at ₹19,999. Models include Note 40 Pro and Pro+ with slight variations in RAM and storage. Notable features include MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 120Hz display, 108MP triple camera, and wireless charging support.
Infinix has launched its Note 40 Pro series in India, offering budget-friendly options with high-end features. These phones boast impressive specs, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, a smooth 120Hz display, and a powerful 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message