Infinix introduces the Note 40 Pro series in India, starting at ₹ 19,999. Models include Note 40 Pro and Pro+ with slight variations in RAM and storage. Notable features include MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 120Hz display, 108MP triple camera, and wireless charging support.

Infinix has launched its Note 40 Pro series in India, offering budget-friendly options with high-end features. These phones boast impressive specs, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, a smooth 120Hz display, and a powerful 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Prices The series comprises two models, the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+, with minor differences between them. The Note 40 Pro starts at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Pro+ variant is priced at ₹24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. However, there's a flat ₹2,000 discount available for HDFC and SBI credit cardholders, bringing down the effective price to ₹19,999.

Available in three color options – Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green – these phones are currently up for early bird sale on Flipkart. As a part of the launch offer, buyers of the Infinix Note 40 Pro receive a complimentary MagKit worth ₹4,999.

The MagKit comprises of a MagCase (a wireless charging case) and a MagPower charger (a power bank of 3020mAh). Additionally, the company has introduced a MagPad (a 15W wireless charger) which can be purchased separately.

Specifications In terms of specifications, both the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+ feature a large 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 6nm processor, these phones promise swift performance.

Camera-wise, users can expect a 108MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MPdepth camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera. Both these devices are fueled by Android 14-based XOS 14 custom skin.

The key difference lies in the battery and charging capabilities. The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W charging, while the Note 40 Pro offers a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Notably, both models support 20W Wireless MagCharge, making them the most affordable phones in India to offer wireless charging under ₹25,000.

Additional features comprises an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers powered by JBL, IR sensor and an IP53 rating.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

