Infinix is all set to unveil its latest smartphones in India today (April 12). The eagerly awaited release will debut the Infinix Note 40 Pro series, featuring the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G. This fresh lineup continues the legacy of the previous Note 40 Pro models from last year, which fell within the price bracket of ₹20,000 to ₹25,000. The forthcoming Note 40 Pro series is anticipated to maintain a comparable price range.

Ahead of the official launch, several key details about the smartphones have already emerged. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G was recently launched globally with a price tag of around $289 (approximately ₹24,000), while the Note 40 Pro+ 5G was introduced at $309 (around ₹26,000) after conversion.

In addition, Infinix has revealed an attractive early-bird promotion for individuals buying any of the devices. Buyers will receive a complimentary Magkit, which includes a MagPower power bank valued at ₹3,999 and a MagCase cover priced at ₹1,000. This exclusive offer, worth ₹4,999, will be available only to those purchasing the Infinix Note 40 Pro series phones on the launch day, April 12.

Infinix has confirmed the key specifications of the Note 40 Pro series prior to its launch. Both variants will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and boast an impressive 108MP rear camera, paired with a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Moreover, both the devices will feature a curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass. Operating on XOS 14, based on Android 14, they will also incorporate voice-activated AI Active Halo lights to enhance user experience.

Regarding charging capabilities, the Note 40 Pro series will come with Infinix's All-round FastCharge 2.0 technology, enabling up to 100W wired charging and 20W wireless charging. Additionally, the devices are anticipated to provide a maximum of 12 GB of RAM, with an extra 20 GB of virtual RAM.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, whereas the Note 40 Pro+ 5G will come with a slightly smaller 4,600 mAh battery but with the capability of 100W fast charging.

Infinix's official teasers have also showcased that the Note 40 Pro 5G series will offer three color choices, which are Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green.

