Infinix Note 40 Pro series set to launch today: Expected price, launch offers, and everything we know so far
Infinix to launch Note 40 Pro series in India today, featuring Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G within ₹20,000-25,000 range. Key specs include 108MP camera, 120Hz display, and 100W wired charging.
Infinix is all set to unveil its latest smartphones in India today (April 12). The eagerly awaited release will debut the Infinix Note 40 Pro series, featuring the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G. This fresh lineup continues the legacy of the previous Note 40 Pro models from last year, which fell within the price bracket of ₹20,000 to ₹25,000. The forthcoming Note 40 Pro series is anticipated to maintain a comparable price range.