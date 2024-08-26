Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition, Formula 1-inspired smartphone launched in India: Check price, specifications
Infinix India launched the Note 40 Racing Edition, inspired by Formula 1, with a MediaTek D7020 5G processor, 108MP camera, and fast charging. Available on Flipkart from August 26, 2024, the Note 40 Pro 5G is priced at ₹15,999, and the Note 40 Pro+ 5G at ₹18,999.
Infinix India has introduced the Note 40 Racing Edition, the newest member of its Note 40 Series, crafted in partnership with Design Works, a subsidiary of the BMW Group. Inspired by the precision and speed of Formula 1 racing, the device promises striking aesthetics.
