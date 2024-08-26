Infinix India launched the Note 40 Racing Edition, inspired by Formula 1, with a MediaTek D7020 5G processor, 108MP camera, and fast charging. Available on Flipkart from August 26, 2024, the Note 40 Pro 5G is priced at ₹ 15,999, and the Note 40 Pro+ 5G at ₹ 18,999.

Infinix India has introduced the Note 40 Racing Edition, the newest member of its Note 40 Series, crafted in partnership with Design Works, a subsidiary of the BMW Group. Inspired by the precision and speed of Formula 1 racing, the device promises striking aesthetics.

Pricing The Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting August 26, 2024. The Note 40 Pro 5G is priced at ₹15,999, while the more premium Note 40 Pro+ 5G will be sold at ₹18,999. In addition, buyers can take advantage of financing options, including no-cost EMI plans for three and six months.

Specifications Under the hood, the Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition is powered by the MediaTek D7020 5G processor. The device boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass GG5. The smartphone is available in two configurations: the Note 40 Pro 5G, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and the Note 40 Pro+ 5G, which offers 12GB of RAM paired with the same 256GB of storage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 108MP triple camera system equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 32MP ultra-clear front-facing camera for selfies. The device also includes AI Active Halo Lighting for smart notifications, dual JBL-tuned speakers for immersive audio, and wireless MagCharging with a 20W Wireless MagPad and MagCase for easy, cable-free charging.

The Note 40 Pro+ 5G packs a 4600mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, while the Note 40 Pro 5G offers a larger 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Both models are equipped with the Infinix Cheetah X1 Chip and run on Android 14, with the promise of two major OS updates and three years of security patches. Other notable features include smart IR control via the WeLife app, NFC for managing digital keys and cards, and an IP53 rating for splash resistance.