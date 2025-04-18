Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ with 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display launched in India, price starts at ₹15,999

Infinix has launched the Note 50s 5G in India, priced starting at 14,999. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 5,500mAh battery, IP64 rating, and military-grade certification. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 with dual camera setup and offers 45W fast charging.

Aman Gupta
Updated18 Apr 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Inifnix Note 50s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor
Inifnix Note 50s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor(Aman Gupta)

Soon after the launch of Note 50x, Infinix has launched another smartphone in the sub- 20,000 price segmetn in India. The new phone starts at an effective price of 14,999 while featuring a 3D curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 5.500mAh battery, IP64 rating and military grade certification MIL-STD-810H certification.

Infinix Note 50s 5G price: 

Infinix Note 50s 5G is priced at 15,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 16,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, as part of the launch offers, the phone will be getting a 1,000 bank offer/exchange discount, taking the effecitve price of the device to under 15,000.

Infinix Note 50s 5G specifications: 

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a 6.78 inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The phone comes with a slim build, featuring a thickness of jut 7.6mm .The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 while the back features a vegan leather finish. It features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance along with military MIL-STD-810H certification. 

On the optics front, the phone comes with a dual camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. It packs a 13MP shooter to the front for selfies and video calls. 

Much like the Note 50x, the Note 50s is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. 

The Note 50s packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging and 10W of reverse wireless charging. It runs on Infinix's own XOS 15 based on Android 15 with support for 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

First Published:18 Apr 2025, 12:13 PM IST
