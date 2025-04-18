Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ with 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display launched in India, price starts at ₹15,999

Soon after the launch of Note 50x, Infinix has launched another smartphone in the sub- ₹20,000 price segmetn in India. The new phone starts at an effective price of ₹14,999 while featuring a 3D curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 5.500mAh battery, IP64 rating and military grade certification MIL-STD-810H certification.

Infinix Note 50s 5G price: Infinix Note 50s 5G is priced at ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹16,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, as part of the launch offers, the phone will be getting a ₹1,000 bank offer/exchange discount, taking the effecitve price of the device to under ₹15,000.

Infinix Note 50s 5G specifications: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a 6.78 inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The phone comes with a slim build, featuring a thickness of jut 7.6mm .The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 while the back features a vegan leather finish. It features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance along with military MIL-STD-810H certification.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a dual camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. It packs a 13MP shooter to the front for selfies and video calls.

Much like the Note 50x, the Note 50s is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.