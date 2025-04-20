Infinix Note 50s vs iQOO Z10x vs Realme P3: Which 5G phone offers best value under ₹20,000?

The sub- 20,000 market in India is heating up with new launches like Realme P3, Infinix Note 50s, and iQOO Z10x. Each phone offers unique features, with iQOO excelling in battery, while Infinix and Realme shine in display quality and additional features.

Aman Gupta
Updated20 Apr 2025, 01:18 PM IST
iQOO Z10 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor
iQOO Z10 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor(Aman Gupta)

The sub- 20,000 smartphone segment in India is heating up with a wave of exciting new launches. Realme kicked things off last month with the P3, quickly turning out to be one of the most promising phones in its class. Now, Infinix and iQOO have joined the fray with the Note 50s and Z10x, respectively. If you're wondering which of these 5G phones offers the best value between 15,000 and 20,000, here's a detailed comparison to help you decide.

 

Infinix Note 50s vs iQOO Z10x vs Realme P3: Specs at a glance

 Infininx Note 50s 5GiQOO Z10x 5GRealme P3 5G
Display6.78 inch 144Hz Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED Display6.72 inch LCD Full HD+ 120Hz display6.67-inch flat Full HD+ AMOLED display
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300 UltimateMediaTek Dimensity 7300Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
Battery5,500mAh6,500mAh6,000mAh
Charging45W44W45W
Rear Camera64 MP + 2 MP50 MP + 2 MP50MP +2 MP
Front camera13MP8MP16 MP
RAM8GB (LPDDR5x)6 / 8GB (LPDDR4X)6 / 8GB (LPDDR4X)
Storage128/256GB (UFS 2.2)128/256GB (UFS 3.1)128/256GB (UFS 3.1)
Thickness7.6mm8.09 mm7.97 mm
Weight194 grams204 grams180 grams
IP ratingIP64IP64IP68 + IP69

Display:

Infinix and Realme hold a clear edge in the display department, offering 6.78-inch and 6.67-inch AMOLED panels, respectively, compared to the IPS LCD display on the iQOO Z10x. AMOLED screens deliver more vibrant colours, deeper blacks, and better contrast than IPS panels.

The presence of AMOLED also enables in-display fingerprint sensors on the Realme P3 and Infinix Note 50s, while the iQOO Z10x sticks with a side-mounted sensor.

Software and battery:

If you're looking for a clean, ad-free software experience, the Infinix Note 50s with XOS is probably your best bet in this segment. While Realme UI 6 on the Realme P3 feels more refined and feature-rich, it's weighed down by ads and bloatware—something the iQOO Z10x’s Funtouch OS also struggles with.

When it comes to battery, the iQOO Z10x leads the pack with a massive 6,500mAh unit—the largest in the segment so far. The Realme P3 follows closely with a 6,000mAh battery, while the Infinix Note 50s trails with a 5,500mAh setup.

A bigger battery is great on paper, but real-world performance still depends heavily on software optimisation. That said, it’s still refreshing to see budget phones coming with 6,000mAh+ batteries while premium flagships continue with a standard 5,000mAh setup.

Camera:

A quick caveat here—camera performance can't be judged solely by megapixel count. Several factors like sensor quality, image processing, and software tuning influence the final image output. It's always advisable to check real-world camera samples before making a purchase decision—or better yet, stay tuned for our full reviews of the Infinix Note 50s and iQOO Z10x dropping in a few days.

As for on-paper comparison, Infinix takes the lead with its higher-resolution rear camera powered by the Sony IMX682 sensor, compared to the 50MP shooters on both the Realme P3 and iQOO Z10x. On the front, Realme edges ahead with a higher-resolution selfie camera, closely followed by Infinix.

Processor and storage:

Infinix Note 50s and iQOO Z10x run on essentially the same MediaTek chipset, with the “Ultimate” label serving more as a marketing gimmick than a performance upgrade.

In terms of storage and RAM, I would say it's a tie between all three phones with the Infinix Note 50s coming with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, while the Realme and iQOO come with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage type. One thing to note here is that Infinix is offering a higher RAM (8GB) even in its base variant.

Other features:

In terms of durability and water resistance, Infinix Note 50s and iQOO Z10x offer similar protection, with MIL-STD-810H military certification and an IP64 rating. However, the Realme P3 features a better IP68 and IP69 rating, meaning that the phone can actually be submerged under water for up to 30 minutes.

One area where Infinix has an advantage is that it is significantly lighter and thinner than the other two phones in this range, which could be an important factor for some users.

Price:

PhoneStoragePrice
Infinix Note 50s 5G+8GB+128GB 15,999
8GB+256GB 17,999
iQOO Z10x 5G6GB+128GB 13,499
8GB+128GB 14,999
8GB+256GB 16,499
Realme P36GB+128GB 16,999
8GB+128GB 17,999
8GB+256GB 19,999

Which phone is right for you?

If you are on a tight budget of under 15,000, the iQOO Z10x is probably the best phone you can buy with a big 6,500mAh battery and fast UFS 3.1 storage. However, if you can stretch that budget to around 16,000, the Infinix Note 50s is one of the more complete phones you can get your hands on with a decent battery, fast RAM, AMOLED display, clean and ad-free user experience, and a reliable processor.

So who should buy the Realme P3? The Realme offering is only good for those users who cannot live without IP68/IP69 water resistance, or if you can get it with a discount of around 15,000.

 

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsInfinix Note 50s vs iQOO Z10x vs Realme P3: Which 5G phone offers best value under ₹20,000?
First Published:20 Apr 2025, 01:01 PM IST
