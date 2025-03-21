After a long wait, Infinix has confirmed that its latest budget offering, the Note 50x will be launching in India on 27 March. Ahead of the launch, the Transsion owned company has given a lot of details about the upcoming smartphone incluidng its price range, colour variants and some other key specifications.

Infinix Note 50x specifications: Infinix has confirmed that the Note 50x will be powered by the first ever MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor paired with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. How "Ultimate" this processor will be compared to phones with a normal Dimensity 7300, such as the CMF Phone 1 (review) or the Lava Agni 3 (review), only time will tell.

For what it's worth, Infinix has promised that the upcoming device will support 90FPS gameplay - no specific game mentioned - and offer a lag-free gaming experience.

Infinix has provided a ‘solid’ upgrade to battery, packing the Note 50x with a 5,500mAh setup compared to the 5,000mAh one seen on its predecessor. The charging support continues to remain the same at 45W but Infinix fortunately packs the adapter inside the box. There will also be support for 10W of reverse wired charging.

In terms of design, the Note 50x takes a lot of inspiration from its predecessor, coming with Infinix's signature camera module and support for Active Halo Lighting - camera flash that also doubles down as a notification light.

In the teaser images shown by Infinix, the phone comes with slight bezels and sizable chin at the bottom. Infinix has made tall claims about durability with this device and informs that the Note 50x will offer MIL-STD 810H certification.

Infinix Note 50x colour variants and price: The upcoming device will be available in Sea Breeze Green, Enchanted Purple, and Titanium Grey colors. The Sea Breeze Green version will come with a vegan leather back, while the other variants will feature a polycarbonate finish.