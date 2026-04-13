Infinix Note 60 Pro with Active Matrix Display and 6,500mAh battery launched in India, price starts at ₹31,999

Infinix has launched its latest smartphone, the Infinix Note 60 Pro,in India. The new device comes running on Android 16 while packing a large 6500mAh battery, a bright AMOLED display, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

Infinix Note 60 Pro specifications: Display and Design The Infinix Note 60 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a resolution of 1208x2644 pixels and a 93.18% screen-to-body ratio. The screen supports up to 144Hz refresh rate, along with a peak brightness of 4500 nits and up to 2304Hz PWM dimming.

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Infinix has also equipped the Note 60 Pro with a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for display protection and an IP64 rating for splash, water, and dust resistance.The phone is available in three colour options: Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown.

One big addition on the phone is the Active Matrix Display that comes in handy for checking notifications for calls and messages, checking time and weather or battery and charging.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Active Matrix display

Performance and Storage Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno A810 GPU. The phone comes with support for 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

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Note 60 Pro with Active Matrix Display

Cameras For optics, the Infinix Note 60 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 111.4-degree field of view.

On the front, the phone houses a 13MP camera with an 82-degree field of view for selfies and video calls. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames per second, with the rear camera also offering 1080P slow-motion recording at 120FPS.

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Battery and Connectivity The device is backed by a massive 6500mAh battery that supports up to 90W fast wired charging. It also supports 30W wireless charging, along with 7.5W reverse wired charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

In terms of connectivity, the phone offers 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Addtionally, the phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers tuned by JBL with Hi-Res audio support, an X-axis motor for haptics, and an infrared blaster.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Price: Infinix Note 60 Pro is priced at ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and ₹34,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model. As part of the launch offers, the company is also providing ₹3,000 instant discount on certain bank cards.

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