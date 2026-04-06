Infinix Note 60 Pro with ‘Active Matrix Display’ confirmed to launch in India: Pre-book benefits, specs and features

Infinix has confirmed that its latest mid-range device, the Note 60 Pro, will be launching in India soon. The Transsion sub-brand did not reveal the design of its new device, but it did tease a new Nothing Glyph Matrix-like design on the back of the phone.

Infinix Note 60 Pro launch date: Infinix has confirmed that its latest device will be debuting in India on April 13 at 12PM. The phone will be available to buy via Flipkart and the company's own website.

Advertisement

Also Read | Apple gets sued by AI porn startup for removal of two apps from App Store

Infinix has also opened pre-booking for the Note 60 Pro, promising up to ₹7,000 worth of total benefits for early buyers of its mid-range device. The company is offering a free MagSafe speaker worth ₹3,999, along with a ₹3,000 instant bank discount on major bank cards and an additional year of warranty if they choose to pre-book the phone.

The company is also offering options for up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and a "Buy Now Pay Later" option stretching up to 9 months.

Infinix Note 60 Pro specifications: What to expect? Infinix Note 60 Pro is confirmed to come in three colour variants: Solar Orange, Mocha Brown, and Deep Ocean Blue. While the phone comes with a very Infinix-esque design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges, it also definitely takes inspiration from the Glyph Matrix.

Advertisement

Infinix calls this the ‘Active Matrix Display’, which is a dot-matrix screen located right next to the camera setup and is designed to display quick information like calls, messages, time, weather, charging, battery status, and notifications.

The display can also be used for tasks like running “Pixel Pets,” mini-games, or music visualisation. Meanwhile, Infinix has also promised that the Note 60 Pro comes with an aluminium frame, which is a rarity in the mid-range segment.

Since the phone has already debuted in a few global markets, we have a good idea as to what to expect from the other specs of the device.

As for the display, the phone could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, along with Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Advertisement

Infinix could also finally be using a Qualcomm processor, with the phone likely to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with Adreno 810 GPU. There could be support for 8/12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Also Read | Meta pauses work with Mercor after startup confirms security breach: Report

On the optics front, the device could come with a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it could get a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone could come with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

Feature Infinix Note 60 Pro expected specs Display 6.78-inch (2644 × 1208 pixels) 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with Adreno 810 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage Operating System Android 16 with XOS 16 Rear Camera 50MP (f/1.59 aperture) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2 aperture), LED flash, 4K 30fps video recording Front Camera 13MP (f/2.2 aperture), 4K 30fps video recording Battery & Charging 6500mAh battery, 90W fast charging, 30W wireless charging Connectivity 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC Audio Stereo speakers, Sound by JBL, Hi-Res Audio, dual microphones Sensors In-display fingerprint sensor, IR sensor SIM Dual SIM (nano + nano) Durability Dust and Splash-resistant (IP64) Dimensions 162.37 x 77.17 x 7.36mm (Black) / 7.45mm (Other colors) Weight 199g