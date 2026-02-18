Infinix Note Edge 5G with 6.78 inch AMOLED display, 6,500mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Infinix has launched the Note Edge 5G in India, marking the first launch by the company this year. The phone comes with a 3D curved 1.5K AMOLED display, a massive 6,500mAh battery, and features a sleek design language.

Infinix Note Edge 5G price: The Infinix Note Edge 5G is available in three storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹21,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant costs ₹23,999, and the top-end 8GB + 256GB model is priced at ₹25,999.

The company is also offering a ₹2,000 instant bank discount on using SBI and ICICI Bank cards, taking the effective price to ₹19,999, ₹21,999 and ₹23,999 for the three variants respectively.

The Note Edge is available in three colour options: Silk Fibre Finish, Stellar Blue, and Lunar Titanium. It will be available to buy via Flipkart, the Infinix website, and retail stores from today.

As part of the launch offers, Infinix is offering a free one-time screen replacement, an extended 12-month warranty (total 24 months), and 12 months of No Cost EMI. Additionally, the company says that users will also be able to avail a free Google Gemini Pro subscription for 18 months with eligible Jio plans.

Infinix Note Edge 5G specifications: The Infinix Note Edge 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The panel supports 10-bit colour and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The device is rated IP65 for dust and splash resistance and also comes with support for wet touch functionality.

Infinix Note Edge

On the performance front, the Note Edge is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor. It is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

As for optics, the phone sports a 50MP primary shooter and a secondary sensor. The phone comes with support for features like Live Photos and AI tools such as AI Eraser. It also features a signature camera module with Active Halo Lighting that can be customised for notifications, calls, and music. On the front, there is a 13MP camera for selfies.

The latest Infinix device runs on the company’s XOS 16 based on Android 16 with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches. The new UI comes with features like the Folax AI voice assistant and a dedicated “One-Tap AI Button”. Meanwhile, the Note Edge 5G comes packed with a massive 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.