Infinix says looking to increase offerings in mid, mid-high price segments in Indiaa

Infinix’s India market share will be ‘close to 10%’, says country head Anish Kapoor
Infinix is aiming to increase its offerings in the mid and high-mid value segment, its India CEO Anish Kapoor said on Thursday.
According to a report by PTI, he emphasised India's position being “right at the top" of the company's country matrix.
Infinix, which operates in the sub- ₹15,000 segment, introduced gaming smartphones in the mid-premium segment at a price of ₹17,999 in India.
“There is a noticeable absence of distinct offerings in terms of both design, innovation, and seamless experience in the smartphone gaming arena. GT 10 Pro integrates into this ecosystem through its cyber mecha design, powerful 8050 gaming chipset, and pure OS experience as a gaming-oriented device," he said.
Infinix-parent Transsion reported a 22% year-on-year growth with over 2 crore shipments in the second quarter of the year, according to the company. Transsion Holdings, with brands like Tecno and Itel operating in regions like Africa, Latin America, and South Asia, is among the top five global brands, Kapoor said citing a Canalys smartphone market report.
In terms of volume, Africa with the biggest market share of Transsion is the leading region for the company but India is the biggest as a standalone country, Kapoor told PTI.
Infinix’s India market share will be “close to 10%", he said.
“We have seen stellar growth in every quarter. We are looking at increasing our mid and high mid-value or mid-premium segment."
Infinix said it manufactures its phones in India in the Transsion Holdings factory in Noida.
“Barring laptops, every product we sell, be it the whole smartphones or smart TVs, we make in India," he said.
On Thursday, the government restricted the import of electronic devices like laptops, tablets, and computers, only allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports.
China-based Transsion Holdings operates in 70 countries with the largest market share in Africa at 40%.
(With inputs from PTI)