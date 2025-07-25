Infinix Smart 10 with 6.67 inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Infinix has launched a new phone in the sub- ₹10,000 price segment, offering an HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, IP64 water resistance, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and FM radio support. The new device will compete against the Vivo T4 Lite, Poco M7, and Lava Storm Play.

Also Read | Infinix GT 30 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip launching in India today

Infinix Smart 10 price The Infinix Smart 10 is priced at ₹6,799 for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It will be available in four colours: Iris Blue, Twilight Gold, Titanium Silver, and Sleek Black. The device will go on sale on Flipkart starting 2 August.

Infinix Smart 10 specifications The Infinix Smart 10 features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of peak brightness. It comes with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it can handle dust and water splashes but not full submersion under water.

The phone includes a dual-speaker setup tuned by DTS with support for up to 300% volume boost.

Under the hood, the Smart 10 is powered by the Unisoc T7250 processor with an A55 GPU. It is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

It runs on the company’s latest XOS 15 based on Android 15 with support for Infinix's suite of AI features. While Infinix does not promise a specific update cycle for the device, it notes that it carries TÜV SÜD certification for four years of lag-free experience.

For optics, the Smart 10 offers an 8MP primary camera and a depth sensor on the rear, while the front houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras can record videos at up to 2K 30fps.