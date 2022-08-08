Infinix Smart 6 HD launched in India: Details on price, specs

The latest Infinix smartphone features a water drop-style notch display and carries speakers with DTS surround sound. Infinix Smart 6 HD packs a 5000mAh battery that the smartphone brand claims of being capable of delivering up to 135 hours of talk time on a single charge.
Infinix Smart 6 HD was launched in India on August 07, 2022. The all new budget friendly handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and features an 8MP AI-backed back camera sensor.
Infinix’s Smart 6 HD comes with in-built 2GB RAM and further expandable up to 4GB using the unutilised onboard stage.
The smartphone brand launched their new handset in India with an introductory price of Rs. 6,799 for the single 2GB RAM with 32GB storage variant. Till now, there is no information on the duration of the introductory period. This smartphone is available via e-commerce giant Flipkart in the country in three colour variants which are Force Black, Aqua Sky, and Origin Blue.
Flipkart is providing a 10 per cent discount up to Rs. 750 on purchases via ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, customers can avail a discount of 10 per cent for purchases on using Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions.
Infinix Smart 6 HD has a dual-SIM (Nano) option and it runs on Android 11 (Go Edition). This smartphone features a 6.6-inches HD+ display with 90.6 per cent screen resolution. It has a display of 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness and 99 per cent sRGB colour gamut coverage.
The budget friendly device from Infinix is powered by a quad-core 12nm MediaTek Dimensity A22 SoC, supported by 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Its RAM can be extended up to 4GB using the in-built storage.
Talking about the camera, this smartphone comes with an 8MP AI rear camera with dual LED flash. Additionally, it has a 5MP camera with dual LED flash. Featuring time lapse, portrait, and wide selfie modes, this handset offers up to 32GB of inbuilt storage. However, this storage capability is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card.
