Infinix Zero 40 5G India launch date confirmed: Expected price, specifications and all we know so far | Mint

Infinix Zero 40 5G India launch date confirmed: Expected price, specifications and all we know so far
Infinix is set to launch the Zero 40 5G smartphone in India on September 18, featuring a 108MP camera, AI capabilities, and a 3D curved display. The lightweight design includes a dual-tone finish and will be available in three colors.
Infinix has confirmed that it will be launching its flagship Infinix Zero 40 5G smartphone in India on September 18 with a major focus on camera and generative AI-backed features. The launch announcement comes mere days after the company also announced that it was launching its first ever tablet in India, Infinix XPad.