Infinix is set to launch the Zero 40 5G smartphone in India on September 18, featuring a 108MP camera, AI capabilities, and a 3D curved display. The lightweight design includes a dual-tone finish and will be available in three colors.

Infinix has confirmed that it will be launching its flagship Infinix Zero 40 5G smartphone in India on September 18 with a major focus on camera and generative AI-backed features. The launch announcement comes mere days after the company also announced that it was launching its first ever tablet in India, Infinix XPad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infinix Zero 50 comes with a round camera module on the back, with a design reminiscent of the OnePlus 12 series. However, the differentiating factor seems to be the dual-tone finish at the bottom with the 'Zero' branding.

Also Read | Infinix GT 20 Pro review {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the camera front, Infinix has confirmed that the Zero 40 5G will feature a 108MP primary camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. There will also be a 'bokeh' lens along with a zoom flash and a regular flash.

The phone will have a 3D curved display on the front and an overall slim and lightweight profile, measuring just 7.9mm thick and weighing 195g. It will be available in three colours: Violet Garden, Moving Titanium and Rock Black.

On the AI front, the Zero 40 5G will come with features like AI eraser, generative AI wallpaper, AI cut-out sticker and more. Although the Zero 40 5G is yet to make its official debut in India, it was recently released in Malaysia, giving us a hint of things to come. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infinix Zero 40 5G specifications: Infinix Zero 40 5G (Malaysia variant) features a 6.74-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor with support for up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging. It runs on XOS 14.5 based on Android 14 and is promised to receive 2 years of Android updates, making it future-proof until Android 16.