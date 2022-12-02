Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes with triple camera and 5,000mAh battery: Price inside1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 02:01 PM IST
- Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is offered in a single model. It packs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage capacity.
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 model is here. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G processor and is equipped with a 50MP triple camera at the back. The new device comes as a successor to the Infinix Zero 5G that was launched in February this year. Details about the Indian availability of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 are yet not known.