Infinix Zero 5G 2023 model is here. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G processor and is equipped with a 50MP triple camera at the back. The new device comes as a successor to the Infinix Zero 5G that was launched in February this year. Details about the Indian availability of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 are yet not known.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is offered in a single model. It packs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage capacity. The smartphone carried a price tag of $239 which roughly translates to ₹19,400. The handset comes in three colour options – Black, Orange, and White.

The company has not announced the Indian price of Infinix Zero 5G 2023.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes equipped with a 6.78-inch full HD+ IPS screen. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 1080x2460 pixels resolution. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC with Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It runs on the company’s own XOS 12 based on Android 12 operating system.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is a dual-SIM phone that packs 8GB of RAM which is expandable up to 5GB using the internal storage. The device offers 256GB storage capacity which can be expanded further using a microSD card. On the camera front, the smartphone sports a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. There is dual front LED flash as well.

The rear camera system comprises of a 50MP primary sensor. It is paired with dual 2MP sensors. The rear camera offers support for up to 4K video recording at 30fps. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 houses a 5,000mAh battery. It comes coupled with 33watt fast charging adapter. On the connectivity front, the handset offers Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 5G, FM radio, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

For privacy and safety, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.